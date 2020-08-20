Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings (TGODF)

In a report issued on August 13, Derek Dley from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Hold rating on The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings (TGODF), with a price target of C$0.40. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $0.31, close to its 52-week low of $0.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Dley is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.7% and a 56.5% success rate. Dley covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Alimentation Couche Tard, Canadian Tire, and Primo Water.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Sell analyst consensus rating for The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings with a $0.24 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $2.65 and a one-year low of $0.15. Currently, The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings has an average volume of 1.22M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of medical cannabis solutions. It operates through Production and Distribution of Cannabis and Related Products; and Production and Distribution of Hemp Related Products segments. The company was founded on November 16, 2016 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.