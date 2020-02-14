Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on Telus (TU)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Aravinda Galappatthige maintained a Hold rating on Telus (TU) yesterday and set a price target of C$54.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $41.12, close to its 52-week high of $41.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Galappatthige is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.7% and a 57.8% success rate. Galappatthige covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Corus Entertainment, Yellow Media, and Cineplex.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Telus with a $42.19 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $41.81 and a one-year low of $34.96. Currently, Telus has an average volume of 410.8K.

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company. The company specializes in telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment refers to the data and voice products for mobile technologies.