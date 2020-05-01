Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on Lemaitre Vascular (LMAT)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Jason Mills maintained a Hold rating on Lemaitre Vascular (LMAT) yesterday and set a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $28.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Mills is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 22.2% and a 69.2% success rate. Mills covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tactile Systems Technology, Staar Surgical Company, and Merit Medical Systems.

Lemaitre Vascular has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $32.50.

The company has a one-year high of $38.64 and a one-year low of $18.77. Currently, Lemaitre Vascular has an average volume of 160.7K.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy. The company was founded by George D. LeMaitre on November 28, 1983 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.