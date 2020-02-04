Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on Hexcel (HXL)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Kenneth Herbert maintained a Hold rating on Hexcel (HXL) yesterday and set a price target of $76.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $73.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Herbert is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.2% and a 64.0% success rate. Herbert covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Rada Electronics Industries, Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, and CPI Aerostructures.

Hexcel has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $81.83, which is a 9.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 22, Loop Capital Markets also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $69.00 price target.

Hexcel’s market cap is currently $6.15B and has a P/E ratio of 21.26. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 4.40.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 55 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of HXL in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in December 2019, Kimberly Hendricks, the SVP, Corp. Controller & CAO of HXL sold 3,040 shares for a total of $243,838.

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and market of advanced composite materials for the commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Composite Materials; Engineered Products; and Corporate and Other.