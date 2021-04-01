Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on Dollarama (DLMAF)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Derek Dley maintained a Hold rating on Dollarama (DLMAF) yesterday and set a price target of C$55.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $44.15, close to its 52-week high of $44.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Dley is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.7% and a 59.9% success rate. Dley covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Alimentation Couche Tard, Canadian Tire, and Primo Water.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Dollarama with a $48.54 average price target, representing a 9.4% upside. In a report issued on March 30, BMO Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$59.00 price target.

Dollarama’s market cap is currently $13.74B and has a P/E ratio of 30.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -26.06.

Dollarama, Inc. engages in the operation of dollar store chain. It offers a broad range of consumer products and general merchandise for everyday use, in addition to seasonal products. The company was founded by Lawrence Rossy in 1992 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.