Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on CPI Aerostructures (CVU)

In a report released yesterday, Kenneth Herbert from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Hold rating on CPI Aerostructures (CVU), with a price target of $5.50. The company’s shares opened today at $3.72.

Herbert is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.1% and a 65.5% success rate. Herbert covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Rada Electronics Industries, Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, and Spirit AeroSystems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for CPI Aerostructures with a $5.50 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $8.64 and a one-year low of $1.29. Currently, CPI Aerostructures has an average volume of 323.5K.

CPI Aerostructures, Inc. engages in the manufacture and supply of structural aircraft parts and aerosystems for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in both the commercial and defense markets. It provides engineering, program management, supply chain management, and overhaul services. The company was founded by Arthur August in January 1980 and is headquartered in Edgewood, NY.