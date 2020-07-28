Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Sumant Kulkarni maintained a Hold rating on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD) on February 26 and set a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $44.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Kulkarni is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.0% and a 51.2% success rate. Kulkarni covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Intra-Cellular Therapies, and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals with a $57.10 average price target, implying a 30.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 23, Oppenheimer also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $44.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $58.72 and a one-year low of $23.13. Currently, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has an average volume of 1.6M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 29 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ACAD in relation to earlier this year.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firms product include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis. The company was founded by Mark R. Brann on July 16, 1993 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

