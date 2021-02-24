Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on ZoomInfo Technologies (ZI)

Canaccord Genuity analyst David Hynes maintained a Buy rating on ZoomInfo Technologies (ZI) yesterday and set a price target of $65.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $53.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Hynes is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 41.2% and a 80.8% success rate. Hynes covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Qualtrics International, BigCommerce Holdings, and Slack Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on ZoomInfo Technologies is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $64.80, which is a 14.3% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Stephens also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $70.00 price target.

ZoomInfo Technologies’ market cap is currently $20.8B and has a P/E ratio of -131.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -23.08.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc provides a cloud-based platform for sales and marketing teams. It provides information on the organizations and professionals of the target company. The services provided are contact & company search, buyer intent, social selling, web research, website visitor tracking, lead enrichment, database management, campaign optimization, webform optimizations, and others. Geographically, the company has its presence across the United States.

