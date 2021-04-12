Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Touchstone Exploration (PBEGF)

In a report released today, Charlie Sharp from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Touchstone Exploration (PBEGF), with a price target of p150.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $1.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Sharp is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.0% and a 58.3% success rate. Sharp covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Transglobe Energy, Vaalco Energy, and Genel Energy.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Touchstone Exploration with a $1.78 average price target, which is a 42.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 31, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$2.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $2.38 and a one-year low of $0.30. Currently, Touchstone Exploration has an average volume of 51.24K.

Touchstone Exploration, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas. Its properties include WD-8, Coora, Fyzabad, Icacos, Palo Seco, East Brighton, Barrackpore, San Fancique, New Dome, and Saouth Palo Seco. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Alberta, Canada.