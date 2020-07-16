Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on The Valens (VLNCF)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Matt Bottomley maintained a Buy rating on The Valens (VLNCF) yesterday and set a price target of C$6.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Bottomley is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.9% and a 50.3% success rate. Bottomley covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Supreme Cannabis Company, Harvest Health & Recreation, and Vireo Health International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on The Valens is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $4.20, a 162.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 7, ATB Capital Markets also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$6.50 price target.

Based on The Valens’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending February 29, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $31.98 million and net profit of $2.54 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.22 million and had a GAAP net loss of $6.37 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 35 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of VLNCF in relation to earlier this year.

Valens GroWorks Corp. is a biotechnology company. It is engaged in the provision of cannabis products developed from the firm’s proprietary extraction techniques. The firm also offers management, consulting, testing, and support services to domestic and international licensees, as well as financing and managing the build out of fully-licensed third party operations. The company was founded on January 14, 1981 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.