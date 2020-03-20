Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Sandstorm Gold (SAND)

In a report released yesterday, Carey MacRury from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Sandstorm Gold (SAND), with a price target of C$10.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.95.

According to TipRanks.com, MacRury is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 5.4% and a 55.6% success rate. MacRury covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Wheaton Precious Metals, Osisko Gold Royalties, and Kirkland Lake Gold.

Sandstorm Gold has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $7.32.

Sandstorm Gold’s market cap is currently $885.1M and has a P/E ratio of 53.57. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.54.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Bachelor Lake, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Hounde, Karma, Ming, Santa Elena, and Yamana Silver Stream.