Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Ontrak (OTRK)

In a report released yesterday, Richard Close from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Ontrak (OTRK), with a price target of $46.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $30.19, close to its 52-week low of $17.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Close is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 27.3% and a 61.2% success rate. Close covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Castlight Health, Health Catalyst, and HealthStream.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ontrak is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $47.00.

Catasys, Inc. provides data analytics based specialized behavioral health management and integrated treatment services to health plans. It offers services through its platform OnTrak solution which is designed to improve member health and, at the same time, lower costs to the insurer for underserved populations where behavioral health conditions cause or exacerbate co-existing medical conditions. The company was founded by Terren S. Peizer in February 2003 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

