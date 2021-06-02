Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on O3 Mining (OIIIF)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Tom Gallo maintained a Buy rating on O3 Mining (OIIIF) yesterday and set a price target of C$5.25. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $2.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Gallo is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.6% and a 73.2% success rate. Gallo covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Paramount Gold Nevada, New Found Gold Corp, and Argonaut Gold.

Currently, the analyst consensus on O3 Mining is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $3.94, representing a 92.2% upside. In a report issued on May 20, National Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$4.25 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $2.38 and a one-year low of $1.85. Currently, O3 Mining has an average volume of 10.21K.

O3 Mining Inc is a Canadian mineral exploration company. It is engaged in the acquisition and development of mining properties. The company owns an interest in particular gold and copper properties in the Americas. It holds interest in Quevillon property, Urban-Barry property, and Windfall Lake property. The firm’s project portfolio consists of the Marban Block Project and Garrison Project.