Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on nLIGHT (LASR)

In a report released yesterday, Jonathan Dorsheimer from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on nLIGHT (LASR), with a price target of $38.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $26.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Dorsheimer is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 26.1% and a 51.2% success rate. Dorsheimer covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Stmicroelectronics, Fuelcell Energy, and IPG Photonics.

nLIGHT has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $46.50.

The company has a one-year high of $46.45 and a one-year low of $16.60. Currently, nLIGHT has an average volume of 326.5K.

nLIGHT, Inc. develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. The company was founded by Scott H. Keeney, Mark DeVito and Jason Farmer in 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, WA.