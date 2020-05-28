Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on MiX Telematics (MIXT)

In a report released today, Michael Walkley from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on MiX Telematics (MIXT), with a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $8.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Walkley is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 18.6% and a 65.2% success rate. Walkley covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Sequans Communications S A, and Synchronoss Technologies.

MiX Telematics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $18.00.

MiX Telematics’ market cap is currently $201.5M and has a P/E ratio of 7.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.42.

MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport. The company was founded by Stefan Joselowitz in 1996 and is headquartered in Midrand, South Africa.