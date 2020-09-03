Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on MediPharm Labs (MEDIF)

In a report released yesterday, Matt Bottomley from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on MediPharm Labs (MEDIF), with a price target of C$2.25. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $0.86, close to its 52-week low of $0.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Bottomley is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.8% and a 50.0% success rate. Bottomley covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Harvest Health & Recreation, Vireo Health International, and Green Thumb Industries.

Currently, the analyst consensus on MediPharm Labs is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $1.42.

Based on MediPharm Labs’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $11.09 million and GAAP net loss of $17.09 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $31.47 million and had a net profit of $2 million.

MediPharm Labs Corp has the distinction of being the first company in Canada to become a licensed producer for cannabis oil production under the Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulation without first receiving a cannabis cultivation license. The focus on cannabis concentrates from current Good Manufacturing Practices and ISO standard clean rooms and critical environments laboratory, allows MediPharm Labs to produce purified, pharmaceutical-grade cannabis oil and concentrates for derivative products. The company has invested in research-driven team, technology, downstream extraction methodologies and purpose-built facilities to deliver safe and precisely-dosed cannabis products to patients and consumers.