Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Livongo Health (LVGO)

In a report released yesterday, Richard Close from Canaccord Genuity reiterated a Buy rating on Livongo Health (LVGO), with a price target of $46.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $26.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Close is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.8% and a 56.9% success rate. Close covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Evolent Health, Hms Holdings, and Premier.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Livongo Health is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $45.00, representing a 76.5% upside. In a report issued on February 21, J.P. Morgan also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a price target.

The company has a one-year high of $45.68 and a one-year low of $15.12. Currently, Livongo Health has an average volume of 963.1K.

Livongo Health, Inc. develops and operates a consumer digital health platform that provides smart, cellular-connected devices, supplies, informed coaching, data science-enabled insights and facilitates access to medications across multiple chronic conditions. It focuses on diabetes, hypertension, weight management, diabetes prevention, and behavioral health.

