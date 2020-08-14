Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Knight Therapeutics (KHTRF)

Christine Brown- August 14, 2020, 7:02 AM EDT

In a report released today, Tania Gonsalves from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Knight Therapeutics (KHTRF), with a price target of C$8.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $5.12.

Knight Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $6.69, which is a 30.8% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Stifel Nicolaus also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a C$10.50 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $6.68 and a one-year low of $3.44. Currently, Knight Therapeutics has an average volume of 1,573.

Knight Therapeutics Inc engages in developing, acquiring, in-licensing, out-licensing, marketing, and distributing pharmaceutical products, consumer health products, and medical devices. It offers commercialized Rx and over-the-counter products, which includes Impavido, Movantik, ATryn, and AzaSite. The company was founded by Jonathan Ross Goodman on November 1, 2013 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

