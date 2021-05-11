Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Intersect ENT (XENT)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Kyle Rose maintained a Buy rating on Intersect ENT (XENT) yesterday and set a price target of $29.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $18.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Rose is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.8% and a 56.8% success rate. Rose covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Smith & Nephew Snats, and SeaSpine Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Intersect ENT is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $27.25, representing a 31.7% upside. In a report released yesterday, BTIG also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $32.00 price target.

Intersect ENT’s market cap is currently $603.7M and has a P/E ratio of -9.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -850.22.

Intersect ENT, Inc. is a commercial drug delivery company, which engages in the treatment of ear, nose, and throat conditions. Its products include PROPEL and SINUVA. The PROPEL used to maintain the opening and locally deliver steroid after sinus surgery. The SINUVA is used to treat adult patients with ethmoid sinus surgery yet suffer from recurrent sinus obstruction due to polyps. The company was founded by Donald J. Eaton in October 2003 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

