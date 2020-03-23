Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Inter Pipeline (IPPLF)

In a report issued on March 19, Dennis Fong from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Inter Pipeline (IPPLF), with a price target of C$25.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.48, close to its 52-week low of $3.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Fong is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -5.8% and a 38.8% success rate. Fong covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Freehold Royalties, PrairieSky Royalty, and Abraxas Petroleum.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Inter Pipeline is a Hold with an average price target of $13.30.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Inter Pipeline’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $76.13 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $109 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. is a midstream oil and natural gas company, which engages in the provision of oil transportation, natural gas liquid processing, and bulk liquid storage services. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Transportation, Conventional Oil Pipelines, Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing, Bulk Liquid Storage, and Corporate.