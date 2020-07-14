Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on InMode (INMD)

In a report released yesterday, Kyle Rose from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on InMode (INMD), with a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $28.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Rose is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.0% and a 48.0% success rate. Rose covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Obalon Therapeutics, and Alphatec Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on InMode is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $41.00.

InMode’s market cap is currently $936.4M and has a P/E ratio of 17.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 4.43.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products. It also designs, develops, manufactures and markets non-invasive medical aesthetic products that target a array of procedures including permanent hair reduction, facial skin rejuvenation, wrinkle reduction, cellulite treatment, skin appearance and texture and superficial benign vascular and pigmented lesions. The company was founded by Moshe Mizrahy and Michael Kreindel on January 2, 2008 and is headquartered in Yokneam, Israel.