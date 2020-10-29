Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on IMPINJ (PI)

In a report released yesterday, Michael Walkley from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on IMPINJ (PI), with a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $27.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Walkley is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.7% and a 64.8% success rate. Walkley covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Sequans Communications S A, and Synchronoss Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on IMPINJ is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $29.50.

Based on IMPINJ’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $26.46 million and GAAP net loss of $17.53 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $38.19 million and had a GAAP net loss of $4.16 million.

IImpinj, Inc. engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain & logistics, hospitality, food & beverage and industrial manufacturing industries. The company was founded by Carver Mead and Chris Diorio in April 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.