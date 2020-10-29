Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on IMPINJ (PI)

Christine Brown- October 28, 2020, 11:21 PM EDT

In a report released yesterday, Michael Walkley from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on IMPINJ (PI), with a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $27.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Walkley is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.7% and a 64.8% success rate. Walkley covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Sequans Communications S A, and Synchronoss Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on IMPINJ is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $29.50.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on IMPINJ’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $26.46 million and GAAP net loss of $17.53 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $38.19 million and had a GAAP net loss of $4.16 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

IImpinj, Inc. engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain & logistics, hospitality, food & beverage and industrial manufacturing industries. The company was founded by Carver Mead and Chris Diorio in April 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Stay Ahead of Everyone Else

Get The Latest Stock News Alerts