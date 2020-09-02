Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Franco Nev (FNV)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Carey MacRury maintained a Buy rating on Franco Nev (FNV) on August 19 and set a price target of C$235.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $148.97.

According to TipRanks.com, MacRury is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 29.2% and a 81.2% success rate. MacRury covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Wheaton Precious Metals, Osisko Gold Royalties, and Kirkland Lake Gold.

Franco Nev has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $151.33, representing a -1.2% downside. In a report issued on August 5, Merrill Lynch also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $180.00 price target.

Based on Franco Nev’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $195 million and net profit of $94.4 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $171 million and had a net profit of $64 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 59 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of FNV in relation to earlier this year.

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.