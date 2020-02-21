Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Dropbox (DBX)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Richard Davis maintained a Buy rating on Dropbox (DBX) yesterday and set a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $18.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Davis is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 47.0% and a 87.8% success rate. Davis covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Bill.com Holdings, Salesforce, and ServiceNow.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Dropbox with a $23.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $26.20 and a one-year low of $16.08. Currently, Dropbox has an average volume of 3.95M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Dropbox, Inc. is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files.