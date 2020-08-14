Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Drone Delivery Canada (TAKOF)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Doug Taylor maintained a Buy rating on Drone Delivery Canada (TAKOF) yesterday and set a price target of C$1.60. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $0.57.

Taylor has an average return of 10.4% when recommending Drone Delivery Canada.

According to TipRanks.com, Taylor is ranked #881 out of 6892 analysts.

Drone Delivery Canada has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $1.23, an 114.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 5, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$1.50 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $0.88 and a one-year low of $0.35. Currently, Drone Delivery Canada has an average volume of 65.35K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. engages in the design, development, and implementation of a commercial drone delivery logistics platform. It provides Depot to Depot and Depot to Consumer drone delivery services. The Depot to Depot service focuses on rural applications providing services from warehouse to warehouse. The Depot to Consumer offers logistics services from a retailer or warehouse direct to a consumer’s home or business location. The company was founded on February 2, 2011 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.