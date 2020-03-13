Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on CRH Medical (CRHM)

Canaccord Genuity analyst John Newman maintained a Buy rating on CRH Medical (CRHM) today and set a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.71, close to its 52-week low of $1.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Newman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.2% and a 41.2% success rate. Newman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Hutchison China MediTech, and Atara Biotherapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on CRH Medical is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $10.30.

CRH Medical’s market cap is currently $122.3M and has a P/E ratio of 19.77. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.63.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 9 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CRHM in relation to earlier this year.

CRH Medical Corp. engages in the provision of gastroenterologists with services and products for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. It operates through the following business segments: Anesthesia Services, Product Sales, and Other. It also offers the CRH O’Regan System, which focuses on physician education, patient outcomes, and patient awareness.