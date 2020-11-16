Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Charlotte’s Web Holdings (CWBHF)

In a report issued on November 12, Derek Dley from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Charlotte’s Web Holdings (CWBHF), with a price target of C$7.75. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $4.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Dley is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.5% and a 58.7% success rate. Dley covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Alimentation Couche Tard, Canadian Tire, and Primo Water.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Charlotte’s Web Holdings with a $5.49 average price target, representing a 47.8% upside. In a report issued on November 12, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $5.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $12.99 and a one-year low of $2.10. Currently, Charlotte’s Web Holdings has an average volume of 465K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 11 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of CWBHF in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc. engages in the production and distribution of hemp-based, cannabinoid wellness products. Its products is comprised of tinctures, capsules, topical products, powdered supplements, single-use, beverage, and sport and professional products. The company was founded by Joel Stanley and Jared Stanley in 2013 and is headquartered in Boulder, CO.

Read More on CWBHF: