Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Charlotte’s Web Holdings (CWBHF)

In a report released yesterday, Derek Dley from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Charlotte’s Web Holdings (CWBHF), with a price target of C$7.75. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $4.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Dley is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.1% and a 59.9% success rate. Dley covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Alimentation Couche Tard, Canadian Tire, and Primo Water.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Charlotte’s Web Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $5.58.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Charlotte’s Web Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $25.16 million and GAAP net loss of $6.54 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $25.05 million and had a GAAP net loss of $1.31 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc. engages in the production and distribution of hemp-based, cannabinoid wellness products. Its products is comprised of tinctures, capsules, topical products, powdered supplements, single-use, beverage, and sport and professional products. The company was founded by Joel Stanley and Jared Stanley in 2013 and is headquartered in Boulder, CO.