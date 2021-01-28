Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Capstone Mining (CSFFF)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Dalton Baretto maintained a Buy rating on Capstone Mining (CSFFF) yesterday and set a price target of C$3.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Baretto is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.9% and a 58.4% success rate. Baretto covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Turquoise Hill Resources, First Quantum Minerals, and Fortuna Silver Mines.

Capstone Mining has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $2.49, which is a 26.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 20, TD Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$3.50 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $2.35 and a one-year low of $0.23. Currently, Capstone Mining has an average volume of 123.1K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 25 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CSFFF in relation to earlier this year.

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties. It also operates mines in the US, Mexico and Canada. The company operates its business through five segments: Pinto Valley, Cozamin, Minto, Santo Domingo and Other. Capstone Mining was founded by Darren Pylot Murvin in 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.