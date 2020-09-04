Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Argonaut Gold (ARNGF)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Tom Gallo maintained a Buy rating on Argonaut Gold (ARNGF) on August 26 and set a price target of C$4.25. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $2.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Gallo is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 30.6% and a 72.6% success rate. Gallo covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Paramount Gold Nevada, TMAC Resources, and Marathon Gold.

Argonaut Gold has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $3.01, which is a 54.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 12, Laurentian Bank of Canada also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$6.25 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $2.63 and a one-year low of $0.53. Currently, Argonaut Gold has an average volume of 273.6K.

Argonaut Gold, Inc. engages in the exploration, mine development, and production activities on gold-bearing properties. The company portfolio of gold operations include the El Castillo mine and San Agustin mine, which together form the El Castillo Complex in Durango, Mexico, and the La Colorada mine in Sonora, Mexico. The company was founded on April 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.