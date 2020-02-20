Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings (AJRD)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Kenneth Herbert maintained a Buy rating on Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings (AJRD) yesterday and set a price target of $56.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $53.13, close to its 52-week high of $56.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Herbert is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.8% and a 66.1% success rate. Herbert covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Rada Electronics Industries, CPI Aerostructures, and Spirit AeroSystems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $56.50.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $56.46 and a one-year low of $30.11. Currently, Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings has an average volume of 497.6K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of innovative solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Real Estate.