Canaccord Genuity Maintains Their Hold Rating on Turquoise Hill Resources (TRQ)

In a report issued on January 11, Dalton Baretto from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Hold rating on Turquoise Hill Resources (TRQ), with a price target of C$16.50. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $11.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Baretto is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 28.2% and a 60.3% success rate. Baretto covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as First Quantum Minerals, Fortuna Silver Mines, and Pan American Silver.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Turquoise Hill Resources is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $14.52, representing a 21.0% upside. In a report issued on January 11, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $16.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $14.62 and a one-year low of $3.01. Currently, Turquoise Hill Resources has an average volume of 656.1K.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its principal mineral resource property include Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold-silver project located in southern Mongolia. The company was founded by Robert Martin Friedland on January 25, 1994 and is headquartered in Quebec, Canada.

