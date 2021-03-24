Canaccord Genuity Maintains Their Hold Rating on REPRO-MED Systems (KRMD)

In a report released yesterday, Kyle Rose from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Hold rating on REPRO-MED Systems (KRMD), with a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $3.75, close to its 52-week low of $3.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Rose is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.9% and a 55.9% success rate. Rose covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Smith & Nephew Snats, and SeaSpine Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for REPRO-MED Systems with a $5.17 average price target, a 32.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 19, Piper Sandler also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

The company has a one-year high of $12.84 and a one-year low of $3.27. Currently, REPRO-MED Systems has an average volume of 461.4K.

Repro-Med Systems, Inc.engages in the design, manufacture, and market of proprietary medical devices. It products include FREEDOM60, a syringe infusion pump, which is designed for ambulatory medication infusions; HIgH-Flo, is designed for self-administration of medicine under the skin; and RES-Q-VAC, is a portable and hand-operated suction device that removes fluids from a patients airway. The company was founded by Andrew I. Sealfon and Adrian W. Zorgniotti on March 24, 1980 and is headquartered in Chester, NY.