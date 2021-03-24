Canaccord Genuity Maintains Their Hold Rating on REPRO-MED Systems (KRMD)

Jason Carr- March 24, 2021, 6:26 AM EDT

In a report released yesterday, Kyle Rose from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Hold rating on REPRO-MED Systems (KRMD), with a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $3.75, close to its 52-week low of $3.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Rose is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.9% and a 55.9% success rate. Rose covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Smith & Nephew Snats, and SeaSpine Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for REPRO-MED Systems with a $5.17 average price target, a 32.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 19, Piper Sandler also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $12.84 and a one-year low of $3.27. Currently, REPRO-MED Systems has an average volume of 461.4K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Repro-Med Systems, Inc.engages in the design, manufacture, and market of proprietary medical devices. It products include FREEDOM60, a syringe infusion pump, which is designed for ambulatory medication infusions; HIgH-Flo, is designed for self-administration of medicine under the skin; and RES-Q-VAC, is a portable and hand-operated suction device that removes fluids from a patients airway. The company was founded by Andrew I. Sealfon and Adrian W. Zorgniotti on March 24, 1980 and is headquartered in Chester, NY.

Stay Ahead of Everyone Else

Get The Latest Stock News Alerts