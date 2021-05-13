Canaccord Genuity Maintains Their Hold Rating on REPRO-MED Systems (KRMD)

In a report released yesterday, Kyle Rose from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Hold rating on REPRO-MED Systems (KRMD), with a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $3.52, close to its 52-week low of $2.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Rose is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.6% and a 54.4% success rate. Rose covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Smith & Nephew Snats, and SeaSpine Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for REPRO-MED Systems with a $4.25 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $11.37 and a one-year low of $2.70. Currently, REPRO-MED Systems has an average volume of 335.9K.

Repro-Med Systems, Inc.engages in the design, manufacture, and market of proprietary medical devices. It products include FREEDOM60, a syringe infusion pump, which is designed for ambulatory medication infusions; HIgH-Flo, is designed for self-administration of medicine under the skin; and RES-Q-VAC, is a portable and hand-operated suction device that removes fluids from a patients airway. The company was founded by Andrew I. Sealfon and Adrian W. Zorgniotti on March 24, 1980 and is headquartered in Chester, NY.