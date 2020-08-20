Canaccord Genuity Maintains Their Hold Rating on Precision Drilling (PDS)

Canaccord Genuity analyst John Bereznicki maintained a Hold rating on Precision Drilling (PDS) on August 18 and set a price target of C$1.20. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $0.75.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Precision Drilling is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $0.88.

The company has a one-year high of $1.64 and a one-year low of $0.27. Currently, Precision Drilling has an average volume of 703.6K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 45 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of PDS in relation to earlier this year.

Precision Drilling Corp. provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes drilling rig, directional drilling, oilfield supply, and manufacturing divisions. The Completion and Production Services segment involves snubbing, rental, camp and catering, and wastewater treatment divisions. The company was founded on March 25, 1985 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.