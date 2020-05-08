Canaccord Genuity Maintains Their Hold Rating on Insulet (PODD)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Kyle Rose maintained a Hold rating on Insulet (PODD) yesterday and set a price target of $185.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $215.15, close to its 52-week high of $219.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Rose is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.8% and a 47.5% success rate. Rose covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Smith & Nephew Snats, and Obalon Therapeutics.

Insulet has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $193.60, implying a -7.8% downside from current levels. In a report issued on April 24, Leerink Partners also downgraded the stock to Hold.

Based on Insulet’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $209 million and net profit of $4.97 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $165 million and had a net profit of $9.9 million.

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals. The company was founded by John L. Brooks III and John T. Garibotto in July 2000 and is headquartered in Acton, MA.