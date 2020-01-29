Canaccord Genuity Maintains Their Hold Rating on Green Dot (GDOT)

In a report released yesterday, Joseph Vafi from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Hold rating on Green Dot (GDOT), with a price target of $29.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $29.84, close to its 52-week low of $21.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Vafi is ranked #420 out of 5871 analysts.

Green Dot has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $31.75.

Based on Green Dot’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $531K. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $14.27 million.

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology leader and bank holding company. It engages in the provision of prepaid cards, debit cards, checking accounts, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, consumer cash processing services, wage disbursements, and tax refund processing services.

