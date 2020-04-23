Canaccord Genuity Maintains Their Hold Rating on Gildan Activewear (GIL)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Luke Hannan maintained a Hold rating on Gildan Activewear (GIL) yesterday and set a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $14.86.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Gildan Activewear is a Hold with an average price target of $24.56.

Based on Gildan Activewear’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $659 million and net profit of $32.51 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $743 million and had a net profit of $59.55 million.

Gildan Activewear, Inc. engages in the manufacture and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, Gold Toe, Anvil, Secret, Silks, Kushyfoot, Peds, and Mossy Oak. The company was founded by Glenn J. Chamandy and H. Gregory Chamandy on May 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.