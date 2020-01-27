Canaccord Genuity Maintains Their Hold Rating on EasyJet (EJTTF)

In a report issued on January 23, Gert Zonneveld from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Hold rating on EasyJet (EJTTF), with a price target of p1570.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $19.25, close to its 52-week high of $19.86.

Currently, the analyst consensus on EasyJet is a Hold with an average price target of $19.04, a 0.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 22, Bernstein also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a £13.50 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $19.86 and a one-year low of $11.05. Currently, EasyJet has an average volume of 4,776.

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.