Canaccord Genuity Maintains Their Hold Rating on Choice Properties Real Estate Investment (PPRQF)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Mark Rothschild maintained a Hold rating on Choice Properties Real Estate Investment (PPRQF) yesterday and set a price target of C$14.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $8.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Rothschild is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.7% and a 70.7% success rate. Rothschild covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust, RioCan Real Estate Investment, and Summit Industrial Income REIT.

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $10.35, implying a 16.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 13, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$14.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $11.46 and a one-year low of $7.60. Currently, Choice Properties Real Estate Investment has an average volume of 2,733.

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust owns, manages, and develops retail and commercial real estate. Its portfolio includes supermarket-and-drug store-anchored shopping centers; and stand-alone supermarkets and drug stores. The company operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Office.Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust was founded on May 21, 2013 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.