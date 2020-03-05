Canaccord Genuity Maintains Their Hold Rating on Canopy Growth (CGC)

In a report released yesterday, Matt Bottomley from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Hold rating on Canopy Growth (CGC), with a price target of C$28.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $17.75, close to its 52-week low of $13.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Bottomley is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.2% and a 41.4% success rate. Bottomley covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Harvest Health & Recreation, Aurora Cannabis, and Columbia Care.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Canopy Growth is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $22.29, which is a 24.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 18, PI Financial also downgraded the stock to Hold with a C$30.00 price target.

Based on Canopy Growth’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $91.64 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $51.17 million.

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The company offers products including oils and concentrates, soft gel capsules and hemp. It focuses on the treatment of chronic pain, seizures, muscle spasms, nausea, and loss of appetite.

