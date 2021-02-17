Canaccord Genuity Maintains Their Hold Rating on Bonterra Energy (BNEFF)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Anthony Petrucci maintained a Hold rating on Bonterra Energy (BNEFF) today and set a price target of C$3.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $2.48, close to its 52-week high of $2.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Petrucci is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -4.5% and a 36.8% success rate. Petrucci covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Tamarack Valley Energy, Crescent Point Energy, and Whitecap Resources.

Bonterra Energy has an analyst consensus of Moderate Sell, with a price target consensus of $1.90.

The company has a one-year high of $2.60 and a one-year low of $0.51. Currently, Bonterra Energy has an average volume of 2,248.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 27 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of BNEFF in relation to earlier this year.

Bonterra Energy Corp. engages in the development and production of oil and natural gas. Its operations focus on the Pembina Cardium, Shaunavon, and Prespatou properties. The company was founded by George Frederick Fink in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.