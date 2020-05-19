Canaccord Genuity Maintains Their Hold Rating on Boardwalk REIT (BOWFF)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Brendon Abrams maintained a Hold rating on Boardwalk REIT (BOWFF) today and set a price target of C$28.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $19.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Abrams is ranked #3925 out of 6594 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Boardwalk REIT is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $33.15, representing a 65.7% upside. In a report issued on May 14, Scotiabank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$53.50 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Boardwalk REIT’s market cap is currently $986.2M and has a P/E ratio of 30.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.41.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition, refurbishment, management, ownership, and development of multi-family residential communities. It offers residential units located in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario, and Quebec. The company was founded by Sam Kolias and Van Kolias in 1984 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.