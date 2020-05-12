Canaccord Genuity Maintains Their Buy Rating on Upland Software (UPLD)

Catie Powers- May 12, 2020, 12:20 PM EDT

In a report issued on May 8, David Hynes from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Upland Software (UPLD), with a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $30.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Hynes is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 32.9% and a 76.9% success rate. Hynes covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Bill.com Holdings, and Veeva Systems.

Upland Software has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $43.00, which is a 39.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 8, Needham also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $40.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Upland Software’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $66.07 million and GAAP net loss of $19.87 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $45.18 million and had a net profit of $1.8 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Upland Software, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software applications for the information technology, marketing, finance, professional services, and process functions within organizations. Its applications address enterprise work challenges in the following categories: Project & Information Technology Management, Workflow Automation, and Digital Engagement. The company was founded by John T. McDonald in July 2010 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Stay Ahead of Everyone Else

Get The Latest Stock News Alerts