Canaccord Genuity Maintains Their Buy Rating on Upland Software (UPLD)

In a report issued on May 8, David Hynes from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Upland Software (UPLD), with a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $30.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Hynes is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 32.9% and a 76.9% success rate. Hynes covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Bill.com Holdings, and Veeva Systems.

Upland Software has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $43.00, which is a 39.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 8, Needham also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $40.00 price target.

Based on Upland Software’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $66.07 million and GAAP net loss of $19.87 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $45.18 million and had a net profit of $1.8 million.

Upland Software, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software applications for the information technology, marketing, finance, professional services, and process functions within organizations. Its applications address enterprise work challenges in the following categories: Project & Information Technology Management, Workflow Automation, and Digital Engagement. The company was founded by John T. McDonald in July 2010 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.