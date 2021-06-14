Canaccord Genuity Maintains Their Buy Rating on Tesla (TSLA)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Jonathan Dorsheimer maintained a Buy rating on Tesla (TSLA) yesterday and set a price target of $812.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $609.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Dorsheimer is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 30.0% and a 54.4% success rate. Dorsheimer covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Stmicroelectronics, Fuelcell Energy, and IPG Photonics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Tesla is a Hold with an average price target of $632.10, implying a 3.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 3, Morgan Stanley also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $900.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $900.40 and a one-year low of $181.70. Currently, Tesla has an average volume of 30.17M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 67 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of TSLA in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Tesla, Inc. manufactures and sells fully electric vehicles, solar energy generation systems and energy storage products. It also operates a network of vehicle service centers and Supercharger stations. The company operates through two segments: Automotive and Energy Generation & Storage. Founded by Jeffrey B. Straubel, Elon Reeve Musk, Martin Eberhard, and Marc Tarpenning on July 1, 2003, the company is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

