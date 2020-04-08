Canaccord Genuity Maintains Their Buy Rating on Teranga Gold (TGCDF)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Carey MacRury maintained a Buy rating on Teranga Gold (TGCDF) yesterday and set a price target of C$12.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $5.55.

According to TipRanks.com, MacRury is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.9% and a 63.7% success rate. MacRury covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Wheaton Precious Metals, Osisko Gold Royalties, and Kirkland Lake Gold.

Teranga Gold has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $7.22.

Based on Teranga Gold’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $106 million and GAAP net loss of $13.37 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $76.14 million and had a GAAP net loss of $10.64 million.

Teranga Gold Corp. is an exploration company. The firm engages in the production, exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses on gold assets of Sabodala Mine. The company was founded on October 1, 2010 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.