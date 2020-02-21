Canaccord Genuity Maintains Their Buy Rating on Summit Industrial Income REIT (SMMCF)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Mark Rothschild maintained a Buy rating on Summit Industrial Income REIT (SMMCF) today and set a price target of C$14.75. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $9.87, close to its 52-week high of $10.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Rothschild is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.1% and a 78.0% success rate. Rothschild covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust, Choice Properties Real Estate Investment, and RioCan Real Estate Investment.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Summit Industrial Income REIT is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $10.69.

Based on Summit Industrial Income REIT’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $50.25 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $44.92 million.

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an open-ended mutual fund trust, which engages in growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial properties. Its properties are located in Ontario, Quebec, Alberta, British Columbia, and New Brunswick. The company was founded on November 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Brampton, Canada.