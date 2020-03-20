Canaccord Genuity Maintains Their Buy Rating on Quanterix (QTRX)

In a report released yesterday, Max Masucci from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Quanterix (QTRX), with a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $15.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Masucci is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -28.7% and a 5.9% success rate. Masucci covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Chembio Diagnostics, Castle Biosciences, and Guardant Health.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Quanterix is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $32.00.

The company has a one-year high of $36.15 and a one-year low of $10.90. Currently, Quanterix has an average volume of 136.3K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 84 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of QTRX in relation to earlier this year.

Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its Single Molecule Array (Simoa) technology platform uses single molecule measurements to access previously undetectable proteins.