Canaccord Genuity Maintains Their Buy Rating on Option Care Health (OPCH)

In a report released yesterday, Richard Close from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Option Care Health (OPCH), with a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $12.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Close is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.2% and a 57.6% success rate. Close covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Castlight Health, Health Catalyst, and Livongo Health.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Option Care Health with a $17.33 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $18.21 and a one-year low of $1.88. Currently, Option Care Health has an average volume of 331.2K.

Option Care Health, Inc. provides home and alternate site infusion services. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Bannockburn, IL.