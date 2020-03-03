Canaccord Genuity Maintains Their Buy Rating on IMPINJ (PI)

In a report released yesterday, Michael Walkley from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on IMPINJ (PI), with a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $28.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Walkley is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 18.2% and a 64.4% success rate. Walkley covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Sequans Communications S A, and Adesto Technologies.

IMPINJ has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $36.33, which is a 16.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 21, Piper Sandler also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $44.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $40.24 and a one-year low of $16.07. Currently, IMPINJ has an average volume of 417.1K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 50 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of PI in relation to earlier this year.

IImpinj, Inc. engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain & logistics, hospitality, food & beverage and industrial manufacturing industries.